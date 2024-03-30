True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.39. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 39,291 shares.

TNT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

