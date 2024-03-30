Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 29th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.2 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.2 %

TSGTF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.