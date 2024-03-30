Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,000 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the February 29th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.2 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Up 1.2 %
TSGTF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.
