Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

TKHVY stock remained flat at $84.87 during trading on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

