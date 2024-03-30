Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance
TKHVY stock remained flat at $84.87 during trading on Friday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54.
Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
