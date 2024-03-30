U Power Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, April 1st (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, April 1st. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

U Power Price Performance

NASDAQ UCAR opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. U Power has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCAR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U Power in the second quarter worth $271,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in U Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in U Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in U Power in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U Power during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 13.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

