Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Truist Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,627,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

