UBS Group Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.