UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.1%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 1,727,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 9,497,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,897,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

