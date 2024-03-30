Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $99.39 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Ultra has a market cap of $99.39 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,073.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.76 or 0.00853049 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00140093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018218 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,088,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,088,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.26055489 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,067,818.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.