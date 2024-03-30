UniBot (UNIBOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, UniBot has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $23.00 or 0.00032802 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 23.03977883 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,899,226.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

