Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 29th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Price Performance

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. 167,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

