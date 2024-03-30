United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.89 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 36.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

