United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the February 29th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Homes Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in United Homes Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 469,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 75,349 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Homes Group during the first quarter worth $34,000.

United Homes Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of UHGWW stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. United Homes Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

