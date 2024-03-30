Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the February 29th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

In related news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $157,046. Corporate insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

