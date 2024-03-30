UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UOL Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 14,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.
UOL Group Company Profile
