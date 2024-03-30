UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UOL Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 14,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

