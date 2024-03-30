Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at Urgent.ly

In other Urgent.ly news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,798.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urgent.ly during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly during the 4th quarter worth about $3,784,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urgent.ly Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:ULY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. Urgent.ly has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $12.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Urgent.ly from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

