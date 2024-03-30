US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Declares $0.18 Dividend

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ UTWO opened at $48.09 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile
