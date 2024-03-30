US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $48.98 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

