US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRE opened at $48.98 on Friday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile
