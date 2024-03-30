US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 3rd

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UTHY opened at $45.15 on Friday. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35.
About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.