US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 3rd

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USVN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $50.78.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile
