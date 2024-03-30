USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Achieves $98.46 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and $304,367.26 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,201.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $605.52 or 0.00862549 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00055698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00142838 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.88522803 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $317,925.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

