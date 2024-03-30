Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.85

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 5634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.