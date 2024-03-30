Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $73.25. 8,369,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

