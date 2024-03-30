Van Strum & Towne Inc. Purchases 10,050 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,503,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

