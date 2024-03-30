Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $556.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.