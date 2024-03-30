Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 3,274,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,822. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.