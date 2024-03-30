Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. 7,191,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,932. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

