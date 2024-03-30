VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $166.33 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $171.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 527.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

