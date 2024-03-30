VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans $0.15 Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

