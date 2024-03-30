VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1942 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS HYD opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

