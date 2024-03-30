VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 5th

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.