VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0873 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS MIG opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
