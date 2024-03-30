VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after acquiring an additional 251,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,882,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.