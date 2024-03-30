Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2749 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCRB stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Core Bond ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.