Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2749 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $77.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48.

