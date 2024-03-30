Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after acquiring an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

