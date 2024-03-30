Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,170,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 307,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 422,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

