Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $241.02 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.