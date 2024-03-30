Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2206 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.1 %

VGRO traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$34.10. 82,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,321. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of C$28.90 and a twelve month high of C$34.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.50.

