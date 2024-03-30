Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.52. 125,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

