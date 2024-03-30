Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

BIV stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

