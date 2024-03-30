Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on April 4th

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2944 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.58.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.