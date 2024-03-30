Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lessened by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.86. 459,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,999. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

