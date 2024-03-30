Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,271.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 51,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

