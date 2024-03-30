Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.31. 2,242,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,992,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

