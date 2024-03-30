Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 370,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

