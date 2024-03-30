Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on April 4th

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 226,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,505,614 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

