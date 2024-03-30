Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.70

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.70 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 1293453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after buying an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

