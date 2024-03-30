Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.1% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

