Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDFGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore driller reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter.

Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.

