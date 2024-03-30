Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Issues Earnings Results

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The offshore driller reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter.
Vantage Drilling Price Performance
Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
