Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Short Interest Update

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vår Energi AS Stock Performance

Shares of VARRY stock remained flat at $6.21 on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043. Vår Energi AS has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Vår Energi AS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

