Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.94. 231,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 406,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verano from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.22 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

